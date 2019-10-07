LIVE BLOG: Astros take on Rays in Game 3 of ALDS

Carlos Correa and George Springer celebrate after the Astros win Game 2 of the ALDS by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 at Minute Maid Park on October 05, 2019 in Houston.

The Houston Astros are hoping to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday in Tampa to advance to their next step on the road to the World Series.

The Astros lead the Rays 2-0 in the best of five American League Division Series. A win Monday would advance the Astros to the American League Championship Series.

Follow coverage of Monday’s game in Tampa with the live blog below. First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.

App users click here to view the live blog.

