Lance McCullers Jr. gifts World Series tickets to Astros fan harassed at Yankee Stadium

HOUSTON - Lance McCullers Jr. gifted a pair of World Series tickets to Astros fan Cruz Arcia Jr., who was harassed by several Yankee fans while attending Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.

A video of Arcia enduring Yankee fans yelling, showing hand gestures and throwing popcorn and beer at him went viral, catching the attention of McCullers.

Someone tag this man or his family.. get me in contact with him please! Twitter, do your thang!!!! https://t.co/jnoX8WlJeP — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) October 19, 2019

Twitter users promptly responded to McCullers request, locating Arcia's Twitter handle and others.

"That man deserves something special!," wrote Twitter user @JoshPereson11. "Houston stands behind him."

Hours later Arcia shared a screenshot of McCullers message to him.

"See you at Game 1 baby!! Bring your orange," McCullers responded to Arcia's tweet.

