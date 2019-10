KPRC/Kidsquid

HOUSTON - As the Houston Astros prepare for the playoffs, fans in Houston and beyond can do their part and show their lucky orange and blue outfits.

Nothing is too little to too much. Feel free to share as many photos as you'd like below. Photos featuring humans and pets are welcome. We could feature on-air and online throughout the team's playoff games.

