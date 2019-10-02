HOUSTON – In the throes of game day, many features of Minute Maid Park, home field of the Houston Astros, are closed off to fans or get overshadowed by the drama unfolding out on the field. On the Houston Astros ballpark tours, the history-rich facility takes center stage.

For ballpark tours, a love for America’s pastime isn’t required. But it helps.

Public tours of Minute Maid Park offer die-hard Houston Astros fans, history buffs and curiosity seekers a chance to walk in the footsteps of baseball legends and explore one of Houston’s most iconic sporting venues.

Ballpark visitors can catch a behind-the-scenes glimpse at areas often closed off to fans when games are in full swing, like the press box and luxury suites. Tour attendees also get the chance to take a lap around the field and check out the dugout, bullpen and the manual scoreboard, affectionately dubbed “The Wall."

History lovers will enjoy a look at the historic Union Station and a replica of a 19th century locomotive, which runs some 800 feet along the low roof track on the west side of the ballpark and pays homage to the importance of railroads in Houston’s history.

Pick whatever tours works best for you

The facility offers a variety of tours Monday through Saturday, year-round. Ballpark staff may conduct modified tours when stadium operations interfere with access to certain locations.

Take a breezy one-hour tour; get a glimpse of Minute Maid Park’s past and present on an hour and a half Ultimate Fan tour; hold Houston baseball’s most treasured artifacts on a three-hour deep dive into Astros history; or visit the Houston Astros Hall of Fame.

On the Twilight Tour, lovebirds with a soft spot for America’s pastime can take a romantic walk through Minute Maid Park at sunset.

Tour times vary. For more information on each tour, or to purchase tickets, head here.

Don’t forget to buy some peanuts and Cracker Jacks while you’re at Minute Maid Park!