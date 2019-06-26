Girl injured by foul ball at Astros game suffered 'serious head injury,' attorney says

A young child is carried from the stands after being injured by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP…

HOUSTON - The family of a 2-year-old girl who was struck by a foul ball at an Astros game last month has retained an attorney "to consult with them concerning the incident and the child’s medical condition."

The family said their foremost concern is the health of their child.

The family also thanked the Astros and the team's fans for their concern.

What happened

The girl was sitting on a relative's lap during the May 29 Astros-Cubs game when she was struck in the head by a line drive off the bat of Chicago outfielder Albert Almora Jr.

The child was rushed to an area hospital after the incident.

Doctors determined she suffered a serious head injury and was hospitalized for several days. She suffered a skull fracture that caused subdural bleeding, brain contusions and brain edema, according to hospital records. She also had a seizure and an abnormal electroencephalogram, or EEG, is a test used to find problems related to electrical activity of the brain.

The girl remains on medication to prevent seizures. Her recovery progress will be reassessed in July, the family's attorney said.

The family requested privacy.

Where were they sitting?

The family was sitting in Section 111 in a row of seats near the field.

Safety nets at Minute Maid Park have been installed behind home plate to protect viewers and have also been extended along the baselines to Section 112, the section next to where the family was sitting.

What is MLB's rule for protective netting?

Protective netting was expanded at all 30 MLB stadiums at the start of the 2018 season.

Netting is required to go to at least the far ends of the dugouts.

The Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals have announced that the protective netting at their stadiums will extend to the foul poles. They are the first two teams to announce plans to extend netting that far.

