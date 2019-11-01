Amy Cole defends Gerrit after Game 7 interview backlash

Getty / Twiiter: amy_cole23

HOUSTON - Fans had a lot ot say about Gerrit Cole's attitude post-Game 7, and his wife wasn't having it.

Amy Cole went to Twitter to defend her husband against one Astros fan who was disappointed in the pitcher's post-game interview attire, particularly his hat that displayed the logo of Boras Corp., ​​​​the company that will represent the now free agent.

According to the pitcher's wife, Cole has been wearing the hat throughout the season.

If you’ve watched his post game interviews before tonight, you’d know he’s been wearing that hat throughout the season. They dress in regular clothes and hats when they get to the field and when they leave. He was leaving to meet his family. — Amy Cole (@amy_cole23) October 31, 2019

The conversation started when David Morant shared in a tweet "I used to love him [Gerrit], but because of that I despise him now."

Cole then responded with the following tweet to Morant.

Calm down, sir. You’re reading out of context. If you don’t think Gerrit poured his heart and soul into this city, you simply haven’t paid attention. https://t.co/e9NPZNQKwR — Amy Cole (@amy_cole23) October 31, 2019

After the Twitter-war, the free agent pitcher shared an open letter to fans in Houston thanking them for their support during his time with the Houston Astros.

"Playing in front of you is really something special and has been such an honor," Cole wrote.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.