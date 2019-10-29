5 times Kate Upton fashionably repped the Houston Astros

Model Kate Upton celebrates after the Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees by a score of 4-0 to win Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston

HOUSTON - Kate Upton is no stranger to the cameras, especially at Astros games.

Over the years, the fashion model and her game attire has been a topic of discussion.

No one can forget the striped cardigan sweater she was wearing when the Astros won the World Series in 2017.

The Astros could earn their second World Series champions title tonight as they lead the Nationals 3-2, and we're wondering what fashion statement Upton has prepared for tonight's game.

Before the wife of Justin Verlander makes headlines again, let's look back at some of her game day apparel.

From the iconic striped sweater to custom denim jackets, here's our favorite fashion choices:

The famous sweater that no one could get but now everyone has... #KatesImpact

She has team spirit everywhere she goes

She dresses her pets in Astros gear

A custom denim jacket to support her hubby

And now a matching one for their baby

