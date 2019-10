Getty Images

HOUSTON - Astros star Justin Verlander and model and actress Kate Upton have become Houston's favorite power couple in the recent years.

The couple started dating in 2014, got engaged in 2016 and have been married since 2017, the same year Verlander and the Astros won the World Series.

Upton is always supporting her hubby at his games.

