3 times we were jealous of Kate Upton and Amy Cole's friendship

Kate Upton and Amy Cole recreate their husbands' Sports Illustrated cover at ALDS game between the Astros and Tampa Bay Rays.

HOUSTON - Kate Upton and Amy Cole are Astros-wife friend goals.

Gerrit Cole and Amy Crawford, sister to Brandon Crawford of the San Francisco Giants, were college sweethearts and got married in 2016. Kate Upton married Justin Verlander shortly after the Astros' World Series win in 2017.

Since then, Kate and Amy have been an iconic duo. Here are the times we wish we were having as much fun as these two women.

When they recreated their husbands' Sports Illustrated cover

When they hung out on a private jet

When they went to the Beyonce concert together

