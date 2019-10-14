'Next home run I hit will be for you': Carlos Correa dedicates walk-off homer to teen cancer patient

HOUSTON - Carlos Correa's walk-off home run Sunday night in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees was dedicated in support to a teen cancer patient.

The home run celebration, which became a trending topic on Twitter due to Astros star's reaction, had a deeper meaning not many knew about.

Not only did Correa's home run give the team the victory, it was also the fulfillment of a promise he made.

"Next home run I hit will be for you ... When you see me pointing, I'll be pointing at you," was the promise Correa made to Jalen Garcia, a young Laredo teen battling cancer at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Garcia is a student at United High School, the former school of Correa's fiancee Daniella Rodriguez.

"As soon as I heard about Jalen being in Houston I made sure we did everything possible to meet him, " Rodriguez shared in an Instagram post Friday. "You are our hero Jalen! Keep fighting we're right behind you cheering you on."

Garcia was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma when he 13-years-old and in the seventh grade, according to the Laredo Morning Times Newspaper.

As promised, Correa hit a home run in the 11th inning of the game, leading the team to a 3-2 victory over the Yankees.

"That was for you Jalen Garcia," Correa wrote on an Instagram Story. "Keep fighting, we are with you."

