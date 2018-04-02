Lunch on Little Caesars Monday

HOUSTON - Lunch is on Little Caesars Monday, and it's all thanks to the University of Maryland basketball team.

The company promised that if a number 16 seed team beat a number 1 seed in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament, then everyone would get a free $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo. The Terrapins did just that when they went up against the Virginia earlier this month in a historic 74-54 win.

Little Caesars is making good on the "If Crazy Happens 2018" deal Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The combo includes four slices of DEEP!DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20 ounce drink.

To score the freebie, customers must mention the deal at checkout and place their order by 1 p.m. There is a limit of one meal per family.

Here's where you can find a Little Caesars near near you.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.