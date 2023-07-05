Sources: Houston Astros to recall pitcher Ronel Blanco

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 30: Ronel Blanco #56 of the Houston Astros throws a pitch in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on June 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are set to recall right-handed pitcher Ronel Blanco Thursday, from Triple-A Sugar Land, multiple sources told KPRC 2.

Wednesday, Dusty Baker announced the Astros rotation for their final series before the All-Star Break against the Seattle Mariners.

Houston will start Hunter Brown Friday, Framber Valdez Saturday and Brandon Bielak Sunday.

Thursday’s starter is listed as “to be announced,” with Cristian Javier not making any more starts before the All-Star Break. Blanco would slot into Thursday for a spot start. He last pitched June 30, throwing 5 innings and allowing 3 earned runs in a win over the Texas Rangers.

Blanco is 2-0 with a 4.73 ERA in 2023. His last five appearances have all been starts, where he’s pitched to a 4.82 ERA in 5 starts.