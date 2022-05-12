KPRC 2 Sports presents “Texans 2022: Schedule Reveal”

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 presented a special show Thursday night on its digital platforms as the Houston Texans’ 2022 schedule was unveiled.

KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy and special guest Adam Wexler of SportsTalk 790 analyzed the Texans’ new schedule.

Watch McIlvoy and Wexler discuss the Texans’ new schedule in the player above.

Here is the Houston Texans’ 2022 regular season schedule, as released on Thursday evening:

WEEK 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, 12 p.m. Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

WEEK 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, 3:25 p.m. Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos

WEEK 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, 12 p.m. Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears

WEEK 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, 12 p.m. Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans

WEEK 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, 12 p.m. Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

WEEK 6: BYE WEEK

WEEK 7: Sunday, Oct. 23, 3:05 p.m. Houston Texans @ Las Vegas Raiders

WEEK 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, 3:05 p.m. Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans

Ad

WEEK 9: Thursday, Nov. 3, 7:15 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles @ Houston Texans

WEEK 10: Sunday, Nov. 13, 12 p.m. Houston Texans @ New York Giants

WEEK 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, 12 p.m. Washington Commanders @ Houston Texans

WEEK 12: Sunday, Nov. 27, 12 p.m. Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins

WEEK 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, 12 p.m. Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans

WEEK 14: Sunday, Dec. 11, 12 p.m. Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys

WEEK 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, 12 p.m. Kansas City Chiefs @ Houston Texans

WEEK 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, 12 p.m. Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans

WEEK 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, 12 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans

WEEK 18: TBD, Jan. 7/8, TBD Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts

The Texans just completed a NFL Draft where they selected nine players. Houston is looking forward to its first year with Lovie Smith as the team’s head coach.

Ad

McIlvoy and Wexler spoke to Texans President Greg Grissom during “Texans 2022: Schedule Reveal” on Thursday evening.

On the night of the Houston Texans' 2022 NFL schedule reveal, team President Greg Grissom joined KPRC 2's Randy McIlvoy and SportsTalk 790's Adam Wexler to discuss the organization's mindset heading into the new football campaign

KPRC 2+ is an app you can download on your television by searching KPRC on your ROKU, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV. Get KPRC 2+ for free to gain access to local news, weather, live events, and more on your TV whenever you want.