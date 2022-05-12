KPRC 2 Sports presents “Texans 2022: Schedule Reveal”

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 presented a special show Thursday night on its digital platforms as the Houston Texans’ 2022 schedule was unveiled.
KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy and special guest Adam Wexler of SportsTalk 790 analyzed the Texans’ new schedule.
Here is the Houston Texans’ 2022 regular season schedule, as released on Thursday evening:
WEEK 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, 12 p.m. Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans
WEEK 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, 3:25 p.m. Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos
WEEK 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, 12 p.m. Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears
WEEK 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, 12 p.m. Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans
WEEK 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, 12 p.m. Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars
WEEK 6: BYE WEEK
WEEK 7: Sunday, Oct. 23, 3:05 p.m. Houston Texans @ Las Vegas Raiders
WEEK 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, 3:05 p.m. Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans
WEEK 9: Thursday, Nov. 3, 7:15 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles @ Houston Texans
WEEK 10: Sunday, Nov. 13, 12 p.m. Houston Texans @ New York Giants
WEEK 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, 12 p.m. Washington Commanders @ Houston Texans
WEEK 12: Sunday, Nov. 27, 12 p.m. Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins
WEEK 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, 12 p.m. Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans
WEEK 14: Sunday, Dec. 11, 12 p.m. Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys
WEEK 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, 12 p.m. Kansas City Chiefs @ Houston Texans
WEEK 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, 12 p.m. Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans
WEEK 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, 12 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans
WEEK 18: TBD, Jan. 7/8, TBD Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts
The Texans just completed a NFL Draft where they selected nine players. Houston is looking forward to its first year with Lovie Smith as the team’s head coach.
McIlvoy and Wexler spoke to Texans President Greg Grissom during “Texans 2022: Schedule Reveal” on Thursday evening.
