Houston Texans hiring Lovie Smith as new head coach, KPRC 2 has confirmed

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: Houston Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith during a NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are hiring Lovie Smith as their new head coach, KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy has confirmed.

The #Texans will make it official with Lovie Smith as new Head Coach. He was with the Bears and led them to a Super Bowl. Struggled w Bucs & at Univ of Illinois but here w/Texans as Assoc HC/DC and now HC. Well respected by players. He should have been in mix earlier. @KPRC2 — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) February 7, 2022

Smith spent this past season as the Texans’ defensive coordinator. During this past season, his first with the team, Smith led a defense that recorded 25 takeaways, tied for 10th in the league, with the defense also intercepting passes from the opposition at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL at 3.1 percent of opposing passing attempts. He is known to be well liked by Texans players.

Smith has had head coaching success before in the NFL in his nine years as the head coach of the Chicago Bears. During that time, he led the Bears to an appearance in the Super Bowl following the 2006 season and helped lead the Bears to three NFC North titles and two NFC Championship appearances. He finished his nine years in Chicago with an 81-63 record.

Smith also was a head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014 and 2015 with a combined record of 8-24.

Before coming to the Texans, Smith spent five seasons as the head coach at the University of Illinois, where he finished with a record of 17-39.

Smith is taking the place of David Culley, who coached last season’s Texans to a 4-13 record. During the coaching process, the Texans interviewed Brian Flores, Jonathan Goddard, Hines Ward, Joe Lombardi, Josh McCown, Kevin O’Connell, and Smith.