‘DUSTY BAKER DAY’: City of Houston honors Astros manager after historic win

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker honored before Wednesday's game by the City of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner.

HOUSTON – One day after Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker’s historic 2,000th win, the City of Houston honored him by naming May 4 as “Dusty Baker Day.”

Baker was honored before the Astros swept the Seattle Mariners with a 7-2 win on Wednesday. The historic win came on Tuesday evening when the Astros defeated the Mariners 4-0.

It was already an amazing accomplishment for Baker to become the 12th manager in baseball’s history to reach 2,000 victories. What’s more, he also is the very first Black manager ever to hit that milestone in Major League Baseball history.

“The city of Houston is proud of Dusty Baker’s accomplishment,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “Tuesday, May 3, 2022, will remain a memorable day in MLB history, and the following day, on May 4, we celebrate Dusty citywide. He is a history maker and a trailblazer.”