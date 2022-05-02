HE’S BACK! Houston Astros activate Jose Altuve off injured list, will bat leadoff tonight

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve warms up during batting practice Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Houston, in preparation for Game 1 of baseball's World Series tomorrow between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Jose Altuve is back, as the Houston Astros have activated their star 2nd baseman off the injured list.

He is also in tonight’s lineup released on Monday afternoon - Altuve will be batting leadoff.

Altuve had been on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 19, with a left hamstring strain suffered late during the Astros’ home opener on April 18.

In the last few days, Altuve had hits in each of his two games rehabbing for Triple-A Sugar Land. Altuve totaled three hits in those games and had a .429 batting average.

In the 12 games that Altuve has missed, the Astros have a 5-7 record. Houston is finishing a seven-game road trip and is about to start a seven-game homestand starting tonight against the Seattle Mariners.

In other roster moves, the Astros also optioned pitchers Ronel Blanco and Seth Martinez along with infielder J.J. Matijevic to Triple-A Sugar Land.