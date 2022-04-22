George Springer is back in Houston, but he’s not in Friday night’s lineup against his former Astros teammates

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer is congratulated after his two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

HOUSTON – Former Houston Astros star George Springer is back in town. However, he won’t be part of the Blue Jays’ Friday starting lineup against his former teammates.

Springer was hit by a pitch on Wednesday, was not a part of the Jays’ Thursday lineup, but he did get in Thursday’s game as a pinch hitter, which had potentially upped his chances of being in Toronto’s lineup Friday with the Jays beginning a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Now in his second season with the Blue Jays, Springer has yet to play a game so far against his former Astros teammates. Last season, the Jays did play the Astros six times, but Springer was on the injured list for those series. This weekend represents his first chance at playing against his former team in Houston.

With the Astros, Springer was a 3-time All-Star and will forever be remembered by Houston fans as being one of the city’s most clutch performers ever. In the 2017 World Series, Springer hit five home runs and had 7 RBI in seven games, winning World Series MVP.

Then, in 2019, Springer hit .292 with 39 homers and 96 RBI in 122 games before another stellar performance in the World Series, batting .296 with two home runs and 4 RBI in seven games.

In Friday’s lineup, the Jays are trotting out an outfield of Bradley Zimmer, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Raimel Tapia with Zack Collins as their designated hitter.