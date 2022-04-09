KPRC 2 General Manager Jerry Martin takes part in Houston Sabercats’ game jersey tradition

The Houston Sabercats have a tradition of having their game jerseys handed to them the day before their games, and KPRC 2 General Manager Jerry Martin had the pleasure of taking part before the Sabercats' Saturday game against the Dallas Jackals.

Houston currently has a 4-4 record, which is tied for fourth in Major League Rugby’s Western Conference. Their game against the Jackals takes place Saturday night at AVEVA Stadium in Houston, with gametime at 7 p.m.

