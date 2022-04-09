68º

WEATHER ALERT

Local Sports

KPRC 2 General Manager Jerry Martin takes part in Houston Sabercats’ game jersey tradition

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: sports, Houston Sabercats, rugby, Houston rugby, Jerry Martin
The Houston Sabercats have a tradition of having their game jerseys handed to them the day before their games, and KPRC 2 General Manager Jerry Martin had the pleasure of taking part before the Sabercats' Saturday game against the Dallas Jackals.

HOUSTON – The Houston Sabercats have a tradition of having their game jerseys handed to them the day before their games, and KPRC 2 General Manager Jerry Martin had the pleasure of taking part before the Sabercats’ Saturday game against the Dallas Jackals.

Houston currently has a 4-4 record, which is tied for fourth in Major League Rugby’s Western Conference. Their game against the Jackals takes place Saturday night at AVEVA Stadium in Houston, with gametime at 7 p.m.

Check the video above for footage of KPRC 2 participating in some Sabercats’ tradition!

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

email