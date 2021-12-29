Wednesday’s UH women’s hoops game canceled for health and safety protocols

HOUSTON – The University of Houston has canceled Wednesday night’s home game against Southeastern Louisiana due to health and safety protocols.

Tickets for the canceled game can be exchanged for any other game in the 2021-22 season.

Fans can also email tickets@uh.edu or call 713-GO-COOGS (713-462-6647) for any questions.

UH last played on Dec. 21, when the Cougars defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 78-51.

Their next scheduled game is Sunday, Jan. 2 when Houston hosts Tulane at the Fertitta Center. UH has a 7-5 record so far this season.