Astros star Carlos Correa says he’s planning for free agency, sends social media into frenzy

The dream of keeping the vaunted Houston Astros infield together may be fading, according to star shortstop Carlos Correa.

Correa confirmed the Astros offered him a 6-year, $120 million deal that he declined.

What Correa said

“What was reported on the 6-year, $120 million-offer was a couple of weeks ago, and there was no conversation after that. We haven’t spoken on a possible extension since then. I’m preparing like I’m going to be a free agent this year.”

Why 6 years at $120 million?

As pointed out by The Athletic’s Red Sox beat writer Jen McCaffery, the offer mirrors the contract Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts signed in 2019.

At the time, Bogaerts was 25 and had just led the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series title. Bogaerts has since had two massive years for Boston, finishing fifth in MVP voting in 2019 and 17th in MVP voting in the abbreviated 2020 season.

Correa’s peaks have been higher, including his elite playoff production, but Bogaerts has stayed healthy throughout his career while Correa has not.

What’s next

Correa also said he’s not softening his deadline of opening day, so either the Astros are prepared to lose Correa at the end of 2021, or Houston will have to come up with a much bigger offer.