Texans players call suspensions ‘unfortunate’

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans lost arguably the team’s top wide receiver and cornerback in a matter of hours.

Both, Will Fuller V and Bradley Roby will miss the rest of the season, after being suspended by the league for performance-enhancing drugs.

On Wednesday, J.J. Watt and Deshaun Watson reacted to the news.

“It’s obviously unfortunate for our team,” said Watt. “Two of our better players on the team, obviously, so it’s unfortunate.”

“It’s a situation that those two guys – they stuck up to what, I guess, went down with that. That’s kind of out of my area. I just found out just like everyone else found out. We’re going to miss those guys and those guys can be back and ready to go whenever that time is next season,” said Watson. “That’s a tough situation.”

Fuller is in a contract year, but Watson is adamant he wants him back despite the suspension.

“Will knows that we all love him. He always does the right thing and that one slip-up just got popped. We’re always going to have his back. Will is my brother. The whole organization knows that, too,” said Watson. “Make sure that we get him back for next year, especially in this organization.”