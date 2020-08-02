76ºF

Houston Astros fall to Los Angeles Angels, 5-4

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

FILE PHOTO - Houston Astros' George Springer watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
HOUSTON – Houston Astros dropped matchup the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, at Angel Stadium on Saturday night.

The Astros were behind two runs, 3-1, headed into the ninth inning.

Houston scored three runs at the top of the inning, taking the lead, 4-3. The Angels responded with a run, bring the game to a tie, 4-4.

The Astros failed to score in the top of the 10th inning. The Angels finished with a game-winning run, 5-4.

