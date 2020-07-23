You can now shop Astros’ 2019 American League Championship fan collection

HOUSTON – To commemorate the Houston Astros 2019 season, the team has released a line of keepsakes and fine jewelry for fans to show off.

The American League Championship Fan Collection includes four rings, one pendant, one bracelet, and a key ring.

Prices range from $29 for the keyring to more than $7,000 for the limited edition ring that is crafted in 10-karat white gold with diamonds and orange and blue sapphires.

The collection will be available at the Astros Union Station team store.

The store is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The team store is taking precautions to keep Astros fans safe while shopping.

Click here to view the stores’ procedures.

The collection is also available to be purchased online.