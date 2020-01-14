Mattress Mack says MLB punishment in sign-stealing scheme was “an overreaction”

HOUSTON – Walk into Gallery Furniture on I-45 and the first thing you’re greeted by is Astros memorabilia along with framed pictures of when the team won the World Series in 2017.

Jim McIngvale, who is also known as “Mattress Mack,” is a huge fan and was in the same boat as many on Monday when he found out about the suspension and then firing of Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

“It was disbelief, it’s been a surreal 24 hours in the Houston sports scene. From the Texans game yesterday to what happened today I’m still trying to process it all,” McIngvale said. “It’s a tremendous loss for the Astros but you know, the Astros will go on, the players are there and I think they’ll have a great year this year.”

He said he felt that it was an overreaction from the MLB, but "You gotta go with what you gotta go by.”

“I don’t know whose fault it is, but all I know is that stealing signs is part of Major League Baseball, has been for the last 100 years and I think it’s an overreaction in part to the Major League Baseball to suspend these two guys and now they’re fired, so, It’s just a sad day in Houston sports."

The businessman said, “My thoughts and prayers are with both of them,” and that he plans on reaching out to Hinch who he knows personally.

“AJ and Jeff will be sorely missed and thanks for all the great memories they brought to all of us here in Houston over the last few years," McIngvale said.

He said overall he has faith the 'Stros will bounce back.

"You know we’re resilient group here in Houston we will live to play another day and we’ll play with pride and I’m still wearing my Astros shirt and I will wear it proudly,” he said.

McIngvale is well-known for his promotions involving the Astros.

In 2017, he had a “Win it All” promotion which promised customers who bought $3,000 or more in mattress refunds if the Astros won the World Series. McIngvale made good on his promise.

Last year, he placed a $3.5 million bet on the Astros winning the World Series but lost.