How Houston Dynamo, Dash will honor Santa Fe victims this weekend

HOUSTON - Houston’s professional soccer teams will team up this weekend to honor the victims of last week’s mass shooting at Santa Fe High School.

A gunman went on a rampage at the school last Friday, killing 10 people and injuring 13 others.

Chris Canetti, the president of both the Houston Dynamo and the Houston Dash, said he wants to keep helping everyone to heal.

“In the tenth minute of the soccer game, in honor of the 10 victims, we’re going to ask our fans to go quiet,” Canetti said. “Our supporters, who are rowdy and loud, will go quiet. The entire stadium will light up with their cell phones in honor of the victims.”

The teams will also enter the field wearing green-and-yellow shirts that read “Santa Fe: We won’t forget.”

Fans can also leave notes of hope and encouragement on a big banner, which will be delivered to the community by the players.

“Sporting events have been an awesome place for people to come together to pay honor and tribute to the victims and survivors and first responders and to really show support and start the healing process,” Canetti said.

