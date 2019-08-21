Houston Roughnecks: Bayou City's new XFL team name, logo announced

The Houston Roughnecks logo is seen in this image taken from a promotional video for the XFL team posted on YouTube on Aug. 21, 2019.

HOUSTON - The newest team to join the Houston professional sports team scene was announced Wednesday.

The Houston Roughnecks are one of eight teams that will play as part of the XFL, a football league owned by WWE founder and Chairman Vince McMahon.

The league, which McMahon has said will “reimagine” the game, aims to start playing in February 2020.

The Roughnecks will play at TDECU Stadium with five regular-season home games.

Sources told KPRC 2 in May that June Jones will be the Houston team's head coach. Jones is a familiar name in the Bayou City as he has had ties in his coaching career with the Houston Oilers and Houston Gamblers.

In addition to the Roughnecks, teams were launched in Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Washington and Tampa Bay, Florida.

More about the teams and ticketing information can be found at XFL.com.

This is the second incarnation of the XFL. The original league played one season, in 2001, before folding.

