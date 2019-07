HOUSTON - Houston Rockets star James Harden has joined the ownership group that oversees the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash soccer franchises, KPRC Sports has learned.

The shooting guard and point guard is expected to make an announcement soon, according to reports.

The ownership group includes Gabriel Brener and boxing icon Oscar DeLaHoya, among others.

