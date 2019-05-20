Here's why Houston Rockets' Twitter account was suspended

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets' Twitter account was suspended Monday.

The team said its account was suspended because some of its social media posts used copyrighted music.

The team issued this statement on the account's suspension:

"Our Twitter account has been temporarily suspended due to a few prior social media posts with copyrighted music. We are working to correct the issue now."

It's not clear how long the account will be suspended. It has 2.8 million followers as of Monday afternoon.

It's not the first time the Rockets' Twitter account has been in the spotlight.

Social media manager fired after tweet

In April 2015, in the waning moments of a series-clinching 104-93 Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks, a tweet using emoji characters of a horse with a gun to its head and the words, "Shhhhh. Just close your eyes. It will all be over soon" didn't go over so well.

READ: Houston Rockets fire social media manager after offensive tweet

Chad Shanks, the team's social media manager at the time, was fired the next day.

"It was the heat of the moment," said Shanks. "My emotions got the best of me and I didn't see how that tweet would offend so many people. And that was my mistake; I should have thought that through a little better."

The team deleted the tweet and issued an apology.

Rockets GM's questionable tweet

Oddly enough, that wasn't the first controversial tweet of 2015.

READ: Social media buzz about tweet from Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey

In January 2015, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted a response to a fan who asked him if he ever gets sick of basketball, writing "no it is like being a gynecologist, you don't get sick of it."

