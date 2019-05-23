Dynamo star, USMNT legend DaMarcus Beasley to retire at end of 2019

Houston Dynamo's DaMarcus Beasley (7) looks to pass the ball against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Houston.

HOUSTON - Just days after announcing it on Twitter, Houston Dynamo defender and U.S. men's national team legend DaMarcus Beasley confirmed at a news conference that 2019 will be his last season.

"When you know, you know," the soon-to-be-37-year-old back told reporters.

"It wasn’t a spur of the moment decision ... I felt that I was ready. I was ready to try something new, to put my effort and time and sweat into something else, and I think after this year I’m 100 percent ready to do that.”

Beasley, who's played for Houston since 2014, is the only men's player in U.S. history to appear in four different World Cups (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014).

He made 126 caps for the USMNT, seventh-most all-time, and was a part of four Gold Cup-winning sides.

At the club level, Beasley has racked up more than 100 appearances for the Dynamo since joining Houston in 2014. He helped the orange and white capture the 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, playing all 90 minutes of a 3-0 victory over Philadelphia.

Prior to his MLS return in 2014, Beasley competed for clubs all across the world, suiting up for Puebla of Mexico's Liga MX, Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, the German Bundesliga's Hannover 96, PSV Eindhoven of the Dutch Eredivisie, and Manchester City of the English Premier League.

"I think that’s one thing I want to be remembered by," said Beasley.

"In games that mattered -- really mattered -- the important games, the games under the lights, that’s when coaches and my teammates could count on me."

