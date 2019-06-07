Dallas Keuchel agrees to deal with Atlanta Braves, reports say

Dallas Keuchel pitches against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the first inning at Angel Stadium on April 21, 2018 in Anaheim, California. Players are wearing special jerseys with their nicknames on them during Players' Weekend.

While it took a lot longer than expected, former Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel finally found a new team. Initially reported by the Athletic, Keuchel agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Keuchel, who rejected the Astros' qualifying offer of $17.9 million this offseason in order to become a free agent, was unable to land any multiyear, multimillion-dollar offers that he and agent Scott Boras would agree to during the offseason.

According to reports, Keuchel's deal is for one year and is worth $20 million, which will be prorated to about $13 million.

The hurdle of draft pick compensation was also a sticking point for many teams, but that compensation went away Monday when the 2019 First-Year player draft took place.

Keuchel had spent his entire career with the Astros after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2009 draft. He first reached the major leagues with Houston in 2012.

In 2015, Keuchel enjoyed his finest season, compiling a 20-8 record with a 2.48 ERA and he claimed the American League Cy Young award.

In seven seasons with Houston, Keuchel went 76-63 with a 3.66 ERA and helped the team win their first World Series title in 2017.

