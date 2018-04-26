Astros' Yuli Gurriel spotted at Walmart

HOUSTON - You're a major league baseball player... a world champion... a Houston celebrity! So what do you do after winning an afternoon ballgame at your home ballpark? Go shopping!

A shopper says she spotted Yuli Gurriel at the Walmart on Yale in The Heights early Wednesday evening. That was right after the Astros beat the Angels at Minute Maid Park.

Shopper Marquita Esqueda got his attention in the pool supply aisle and snapped a picture!

Esqueda said Gurriel was very nice.

They really are just like us!

It was just two weeks ago when a shopper spotted Jose Altuve at the H-E-B on West Alabama. He chatted with Belkis Bustamante and posted for a quick selfie with her.

