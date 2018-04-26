Rockets fan favorite Gerald Green reps Astros with sweet throwback jersey

HOUSTON - Rockets guard Gerald Green has been turning heads on the hardwood during the regular season and now in the playoffs. But what he wore Wednesday night before Game 5 is also getting a lot of attention.

Green walked into the Toyota Center sporting a SWEET rainbow-striped Astros jersey. Could this guy be any cooler?!

This is just one of many great things about Houston's professional sports teams. The Rockets, Astros, and Texans all support each other.

While Green was “repping” the Astros, several of the Astros were in the crowd cheering on the Rockets as they closed out round one and moved on to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Justin Verlander, Dallas Keuchel, Lance McCullers, and Collin McHugh were all at the Toyota Center for game 5. Tyrann Mathieu, the newest member of the Texans, was also at the game and made the First Shot before the game, winning $5,000 for charity!

It's a love fest. And Houston sports fans just can't get enough of it.

