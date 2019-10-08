Astros, Rays head to ALDS Game 4: Top keys to an Astros win

St. Petersburg, Fla. - ASTROS, RAYS PREP FOR ALDS GAME 4

The Astros won 107 games during the regular season so one loss in Game 3 will not cause any issues with this baseball team.

They have been laser focused all season and that won't change.

The Astros and Rays will continue the ALDS with Game 4 at Tropicana Field Tuesday with the Astros needing 1 win to clinch the series and move on to the ALCS.

TOP 3 KEYS TO AN ASTROS CLOSE OUT WIN IN GAME 4

SPARK FROM SPRINGER

Springer is one of the best leadoff hitters in baseball but so far in 3 games in the ALDS he has been silent. Springer is hitless so far but said after the Game 3 loss that he feels good at the plate and is just waiting on results to come. Look out for Springer to produce in Game 4. He is too good to be contained 4 straight games



RIDE VERLANDER

What more can you say. It's time to go back to the Astros ace. Verlander was outstanding in Game 1 when he tossed 7 shutout innings allowing just 1 hit while striking out 8 Rays hitters. He will be on short rest (4 days instead of 5) but JV will be ready to get it done for the 2nd time in the series. If he does he will be ready for Game two of the ALCS this Sunday. If not then A.J. Hinch will go with Gerrit Cole Thursday if a Game 5 is needed.



PLAY CLEAN DEFENSE

Defense is critical all season and especially in the post season. No secret here the Astros need be sharp with the glove. They have made several great plays so far in 3 games by Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa . Play clean and let Verlander and the bats take care of business.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.