Astros promote Jeff Luhnow to president of baseball operations, general manager

HOUSTON - Astros owner Jim Crane announced Monday that the team's current general manager, Jeff Luhnow, agreed to a contract extension and promotion.

WATCH: Astros announce Jeff Luhnow's promotion

Luhnow was promoted to president of baseball operations and general manager. His five-year extension will keep him with the Astros until 2023.

The president of baseball operations title was created for Luhnow because Crane thought "that was a title that he deserved and earned."

“This is very well-deserved,” Crane said. “Jeff has done an outstanding job in delivering on the vision that he outlined for us when we hired him several years ago. He was the architect for the Astros first World Series Championship, which was a historic achievement, not only for our franchise but for the entire city. Jeff’s vision also included putting the Astros in position to compete for multiple championships. We have popular, exciting players, an energized fan base and a very bright future. We are excited that Jeff will be part of our future for a long time.“

Crane thanked Luhnow for his hard work and dedication and also noted how far the team has come in a short period of time.

"It wasn't too long ago that Jeff and I would go into a restaurant and people would slap us on the back and say, 'What the hell are you guys doing?" Crane said at the news conference.

Luhnow was hired by the Astros Dec. 7, 2011. He became the 12th general manager in team history.

“I promise to not stop working tirelessly for this organization we have a lot of hard work ahead. It was a rough tough road to get to where we got last year the next phase is even harder. We are going to be diligent about seeking ways to create advantages for the Astros," Luhnow said.

Usually the Astros do not announce the length of a deal, but they felt it was important to show the partnership and that they are in this “for the long haul,” as Luhnow said.

Luhnow said he is driven by the possibilities in the future.

“I’m more excited about the challenges ahead than I am about looking in the rear-view mirror,” he said.

Financial terms of the deal weren't released.

Luhnow is focused on helping the Astros remain contenders for years to come and says: "While we are proud of what we have accomplished in a short time, we are not done yet."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.