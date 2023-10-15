How ‘perfectionist’ Texans rookie C.J. Stroud collaborated, changed play against Falcons for late touchdown pass

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 21-19. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

HOUSTON – C.J. Stroud identified a tendency from Atlanta Falcons star safety Jessie Bates III, and then he took the initiative as he relied on his instincts and knowledge to make an advanced power move.

The Texans’ standout rookie quarterback collaborated with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, suggesting an adjustment to Dalton Schultz’s route during a successful two-minute drill.

“I told him that I was thinking about doing it, and he was like, ‘Man, if you’re feeling it, then go ahead and make a play,’” Stroud said. “So, we made the play, and it is what it is.”

Instead of having Schultz run a post pattern, Stroud had the veteran fake inside and then cut sharping on a go route straight upfield. The change caught Bates off guard and Stroud lobbed a perfect spiral into Schultz’s hands for a late go-ahead touchdown pass last Sunday during a 21-19 road loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Although the Texans didn’t win the football game, that doesn’t make what Stroud did any less advanced. The 22-year-old Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., native and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist from Ohio State adapted on the fly to the Falcons’ complicated 6-1 defensive scheme that employed Cover 4 schemes, two-shell and a robber look that included double coverage of his top wide receiver, Nico Collins.

A conversation on the sideline between Stroud and Slowik about how to beat Bates, one of the top safeties in the NFL who nearly picked off the rookie earlier in the game, paid dividends.

“I don’t want to give out all my secrets, but I think it’s a gut feeling that you get in between the games,” Stroud said. “So, me and Bobby had a conversation on the sideline about a certain route that we wanted to do, and we didn’t have it in at practice. Jessie Bates is a great player. Super good, really instinctive. He almost picked me off. He did some weird 360-turn. It’s the first time I’ve seen that, so now I’ve got it in my bank and hopefully he doesn’t ever get me again. Playing against him keeps you honest, and I knew that he was going to try to make the play of the game and try to take it away.

“Previous film study I was watching a big time third down situation and just seeing they were in this like quarters, matchy, Cover 4 look, and I told Dalton to do a certain thing in his route that I thought would get us not only the first down, but the touchdown, so we were on the same page. I’m literally trying to break down exactly what I want from him in the huddle. At first, I don’t think it registered. And then he was like, ‘Okay, I get it. I get it.’ So, Dalton’s really smart and made a hell of a route. Just being instinctive. Trying to put my guys in the best position to make plays and win games, and that instinct, it was really special.”

It’s moments like these and many other sequences from Stroud that have made him the top rookie quarterback in this draft class and keyed his emergence as one of the most successful quarterbacks in the NFL this season regardless of experience.

Stroud has already set an NFL record with 186 passes without an interception to start his career.

Stroud, drafted second overall out of Ohio State, ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,461 passing yards. He has seven touchdown passes and the aforementioned zero interceptions, passing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s record of 176 throws without an interception against Atlanta last week.

Stroud is on pace to pass for 4,967 yards, 24 touchdowns and zero interceptions for the season heading into Sunday’s home game against the New Orleans Saints.

None of this success surprises Slowik, the Texans’ first-year offensive coordinator and play-caller. It all comes back to communication, intelligence and a bold nature to be willing to try things within the game and go off structure when the situation calls for change.

“All conversations with C.J. because of the preparation and how much study and work he puts in are very easy, very fast,” Slowik said. “So, kind of how we got to that last touchdown was we had ran a concept a couple times in the game, and we saw a hole there, and we had a route in the game to take advantage of it, but it was out of a different formation in a little bit of a different look with a different guy on it. We had kind of been talking on the sideline and C.J. was comfortable.

“He had thrown it during the week. He was comfortable with trying to give it a shot with Dalton, and Dalton is probably the one guy on the team that I would trust to be able to go out and execute something like that watching someone else do it. We have a lot of trust in each other. If we’re confident in being able to do it, I have no issue going out and getting something like that done when we had a rep during the week. Now, Dalton ran a filthy route. It was awesome.”

As has Stroud as the field general and leader of the NFL’s third-ranked passing offense, 11th-ranked total offense and 11th-ranked scoring offense.

Stroud leads the NFL with 801 passing air yards this season. In five starts, he’s averaging 7.9 yards per attempt.

How has Stroud ascended so quickly? Hard work, of course. And there’s a distinct element of being hard on himself. He’s his own toughest critic.

“It’s hard to live like that, but I just put pressure on myself and just try to be as best prepared as I can, so, yeah, I would say I’m a perfectionist, but it’s hard doing that,” Stroud said. “I’m really hard on myself, which is a good thing, but I’m trying to be more accepting of my flaws and plays I don’t make. At the same time, I’m a perfectionist. I can’t even sugarcoat it.”

What Stroud has done so far in this fast start to his rookie season speaks volumes about his vast potential. As good as Stroud already is, imagine what he’ll become if he continues on this track of efficiency and aggressiveness.

“I think it’s intelligence, it’s instincts, it’s feels, the ability to make throws,” Slowik said. “The biggest thing is the quarterback, at the end of the day, has a comfort level with the receiver he’s throwing the ball to, which he did.

“He had an immense amount of faith in Dalton, and I’m sure he had walked everybody through his conversation with Dalton, that they wound up getting on the same page, and they pulled it off. It was cool to see.”

Sunday’s matchup will arguably test Stroud and the Texans’ one-dimensional offense more than any other team they’ve faced.

The Saints have the NFL”s fourth-ranked overall defense and rank fifth in scoring defense, fourth in passing defense and eighth against the run. They have strong players at each level of the defense, including defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Carl Granderson, linebackers Demario Davis and Pete Werner and cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor and safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye.

On if drawing up the route to TE Dalton Schultz was a product of his natural ability or a sign that he has a true grasp and understanding of this offensive scheme

“Yeah, I would say it’s a little bit of both. I think I’m starting to get a little [more] comfortable with this offense and playing fast and giving input to Bobby [Slowik] and our coaches on the offensive side of the ball. And I think now they’re starting to trust me with the ball, and I think when you’re doing that, it’s a recipe for success, and that’s how big time plays and big things happen in a season is when coaches and players finally mesh and trust each other, because it doesn’t just happen right away, and that’s just life. But for me, man, just as quick as you get comfortable, you can get uncomfortable in this league, so I’m keeping the pressure on myself. Like you all said, I’m trying to be a perfectionist in everything that I do. I want every rep at practice. I want to do it full speed. I don’t want to take anything off, and I think [going] back to my routine is what’s going to get me to play better and be better in certain games and situations. So yeah, it’s a little bit of everything playing this game at a high level, really fast and helping my guys around me. I think that’s my biggest job is to make everybody around me better, so a little bit of both.”

As the Texans’ rookie quarterback calmly settled in the pocket after taking a shotgun snap from rookie center Jarrett Patterson, Stroud finally got the look he wanted and had been waiting for. When veteran tight end Dalton Schultz sold an inside fake and cut outside to create enough separation behind Atlanta Falcons standout safety Jessie Bates III, only then did Stroud lob the football perfectly into his fingertips.

“C.J.’s doing a great job and I’m happy for him, but ... our defense makes it tough on anybody — a rookie or not a rookie, they make it hard on you,” New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr said. “Hopefully, they can do that this week for us.”

Since second-year Saints coach Dennis Allen began running New Orleans’ defense as a coordinator during the 2015 season, the Saints have won 11 of 14 games against rookie QBs. In 10 of those, the Saints’ opposing signal caller finished with a rating of 87.1 or worse.

The three Saints losses came against Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett in 2022, Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts in 2020 and Carolina’s Kyle Allen in 2018. But the Saints rested numerous starters in the loss to Allen, having already clinched a No. 1 playoff seeding.

In Week 2 of this season, Panthers rookie Bryce Young completed 22 of 33 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown in a loss to the Saints. He was sacked four times and lost a fumble.

Allen said New Orleans’ past success against rookie quarterbacks has no bearing on Sunday’s game. He’s been impressed with Stroud.

“The one thing that you do see sometimes out of rookie quarterbacks is you see them not always processing the information as quickly as they need to and getting the ball to the right spots all the time, which presents some challenges for the offense — and that’s not what I see out of this player,” he said.

The Saints enter Week 6 having allowed the fourth-fewest yards passing in the NFL. Their seven interceptions are just shy of the league high of eight by both San Francisco and Buffalo.

Stroud is one of only two quarterbacks to have started every game this season and not thrown an interception. He has an NFL record 186 passing attempts without an interception to start a career.

“I just want to keep building trust and keep putting it on the field and keep playing well because I know I can and I have that confidence in myself,” he said.

TAKE IT AWAY

Led by Marshon Lattimore, the Saints’ secondary was among the best in the NFL last season. New Orleans allowed 184.4 yards passing per game in 2022, second fewest in the league. But one area in which the unit struggled was in intercepting the ball. The Saints ranked 30th with seven picks all season.

Five games into this season, the Saints already have picked off opposing quarterbacks seven times. And it’s been a shared effort. Seven players each have one: Marshon Lattimore, Tryann Mathieu, Marcus Maye, Isaac Yiadom, Paulson Adebo, Lonnie Johnson and Pete Werner.

Maye and Werner made their interceptions after deflections caused by teammates making plays on the ball.

“Everybody’s just attacking the ball. We’re being in the right place at the right time and so we’re just making plays on the ball,” defensive back Alontae Taylor said.

Taylor has nearly intercepted a couple of passes himself.

“Everybody can say it’s the coaching, it’s this and that,” he said. “I think it’s the mindset and it’s a challenge that we have in our DB room right now. … We’re up for the challenge and we’re having fun. So, I think that’s the most important part.”

GROUNDED

The Texans enter Sunday’s game ranked 27th in the league in rushing, averaging 82.6 yards per game. They managed just 64 yards rushing Sunday after running for a season-high 139 yards against Pittsburgh.

Dameon Pierce is averaging 2.9 yards per carry after averaging 4.3 as a rookie last season when he finished with 939 yards.

Houston coach DeMeco Ryans is confident that Pierce will get going.

“Dameon is steady. He takes what he can get, and he continues to work at it,” Ryans said. “Dameon is a hard worker. He’s dialed into the process of continuing to get better with what we’re asking him to do with the football and he keeps after it. Stay after it, stay after it, stay after it and those runs will come — explosive runs.”

GAINING GROUND

Saints running back Kendre Miller, a rookie from TCU and a third-round draft pick, is coming off his best game. He had 90 yards from scrimmage on 12 carries and four receptions, highlighted by a short catch that he turned into a 33-yard gain.

“It takes some time to kind of get your feet under you and to understand why and when and where,” said Alvin Kamara, New Orleans’ primary running back. “But he’s figuring it out, putting the pieces together. He has the ability.”

Although Kamara was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year in 2017, with 1,554 yards and 13 TDs from scrimmage, he estimated that it took him nearly 14 games before he always knew where to line up without former QB Drew Brees or another teammate pointing him in the right direction after the huddle broke.

“I made it look easier than it was for me,” Kamara said.

On if he would call himself a perfectionist

On some of the challenges that the Saints defense poses this week

"

On what he learned about himself in the fourth quarter touchdown drive against the Falcons

“Take a little more off the clock. [laughs] No, that’s okay. All jokes aside, I [just learned] that this league is what you make it. What you put in is what you get out. I put in a lot of work throughout the week with my teammates. We do an extra two-minute drill, four-minute drills. We have things called ‘bleed situations’ where we want to end the half with the ball, or [score] points, so a lot of different situational things we’ve been doing since OTAs, and the fruit of your labor is starting to show up publicly when it was just private for a long time. The saying, ‘Whatever is done in the dark, comes to light,’ is true. So just a lot of work that’s been put in from not only myself, but from my teammates, and then I think we all trust each other. That’s something I think pops up on our film. Like, the trust I have in our receivers and our [offensive] line. Our running backs have trust in how they’re going to block. We all play as one. I think that’s something that pops up on the film if you cut on our tape, is how we all want to play for each other, so that last drive was a testament to that, and hopefully if we get put in that situation again, we do the same thing or even better. Hopefully we don’t get in those situations anymore and just handle business before that, so it was good to see it on tape, though.”

On what he saw from the Falcons’ defense on the last drive of the game that told him that TE Dalton Schultz would be open

On when he knows as a quarterback that the offense is his to lead and take ownership of

“That’s a great question. Me personally, I think it’s a certain look you get in the huddle from vets and guys who have done it and been there before. For me, in college, I remember starting off – we were really good and we ended up losing to Oregon – and I still played decently in that game, played pretty well. And I remember still getting hate from it, and guys would just rally around me, and I was like, ‘Alright, man. This is my offense. I’ve got this.’ And then now, in this offense, when I get in the huddle and I’m saying the plays, guys look at me right in my eyes. Like, it feels like they trust me more than they did maybe in the preseason or like Week 1 [or] Week 2, so I definitely think when you put it on the field, that’s when guys in the building and the organization, front office, the coaches, the players, everybody. Even the chefs look at you different. So, for me, I just want to keep building trust and keep putting it on the field and keep playing well because I know I can and I have that confidence in myself, but just as quick as you get comfortable and think that your stuff doesn’t stink, that’s when you get shot or make a mistake that you shouldn’t make. So, for me, understand the little details and get better every day. But yeah, I think that’s what I’ve been feeling, more trust from everybody.”

On the touchdown to TE Dalton Schultz at Atlanta in which QB C.J. Stroud described how he made an adjustment to the play before they ran it

C.J. Stroud has five games in his NFL career, barely a quarter of the way into his premiere season.

While everything de jure says Stroud is a rookie, Tytus Howard takes the de facto that the Houston Texans quarterback is not.

“He may be a rookie, but’s he’s not a rookie,” Howard told reporters following Houston’s 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Hardly any of the Texans’ third loss on the season can be pinned on Stroud. If anything, the No. 2 overall pick tried his hardest to deliver Houston victory. With 1:54 to go, Stroud connected with tight end Dalton Schultz on an 18-yard touchdown, capping off an 11-play, 75-yard drive. However, the defense couldn’t hold the Falcons, and Stroud left Mercedes-Benz Stadium getting robbed of a comeback thanks to a field goal.

The Texans’ field general extended is streak of pass attempts without an interception to start a career to 186.

“That guy’s special, so we follow him,” said Howard. “He leads us, and he is going to take us a long way.”

On what the Falcons defense was doing that led to them adding the wrinkle into their offense that QB C.J. Stroud described

“Yeah, I think they changed up their coverages a lot, especially in situational football. Third downs, things of that nature, they were pretty consistent, and every time we went out and we called a third down, they were doing something different, and they mix it up pretty good. Pressure, four-man rush, three-man rush, middle field closed, middle field open – like, they were mixing it up pretty good – and it was really the first time so far this year [where] we had seen it to that extent, but there were a lot of opportunities out there that we just didn’t make, more than anything else. When we came back and we watched the film, there were a lot of chances that we had to stay on the field, particularly on third down and a lot of times even in second down where we had a lot of [opportunities] to move the sticks and we just weren’t perfect.”

On what the final drive of Sunday’s game vs. Atlanta says about QB C.J. Stroud’s intelligence and his ability to adjust on the fly

#Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud on how he communicated in the huddle with tight end Dalton Schultz on late touchdown against #Falcons and made an adjustment to the route @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/3CG8G9U5cA — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 11, 2023

“He may be a rookie, but he’s not a rookie,” Texans veteran offensive lineman Tytus Howard said. “That guy’s special, so we follow him. He leads us, and he is going to take us a long way.”

Nothing fazed Stroud, a fierce competitor. Not the Falcons’ talented secondary and tight coverage schemes. And definitely not being a 22-year-old starting his fifth NFL regular season game.

“God put a certain dog in me that I don’t flinch,” Stroud said. “That really has a testament to do with the guys around me and just the work that not only myself, but we put in. I put a lot of extra work in every week just to give our offense a chance and our team a chance to win football games. I think guys see that.”

On navigating looks after the snap with a rookie quarterback

“With C.J. [Stroud], and he’s learning, he’s growing every day, every chance he gets. And you see how teams try to attack you – it started off with a lot of blitz coverage. Last week, it wasn’t so much the blitz, it was the drop-eight coverage, changing the picture post-snap. That’s somewhere that he has to learn, grow from and it shows that teams respect him when you do that in coverage. Teams respect what he can do at the quarterback position and the plays that he can make. It’s just an adjustment where he has to learn from it and grow. How do you make plays when the picture changes, when the coverage changes? How do you make plays when they’re blitzing you? That’s all just growing, developing as a young quarterback and he’ll continue to get better at that.”

Stroud set an NFL record in the third quarter against the Falcons for the most passes without an interception to start his career. He has now thrown 186 passes with no interceptions and has passed for 1,461 yards to rank third in the league in passing yards with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Stroud surpassed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s record of 176 passes he established in 2016. Stroud was nearly picked off by Bates earlier in the game, but the rangy safety dropped the football.

“It’s cool,” Stroud said. “I got close a couple of times. Those DBs were really good. I think every week, I’ve almost thrown a pick, so it’s cool but guys just drop them. It’s important to take care of the football, and I don’t think I’ve put it in harm’s way too many times. I just want to let our offense know and our coaches know they can trust me with the football because turning the ball over is a recipe to lose.”

Stroud completed 20 of 35 passes for 249 yards. During the Texans’ final drive of the game, Stroud told his teammates what was about to happen. He called his shot.

“Great leader for us, stayed poised the whole game,” wide receiver Robert Woods said. “That drive I was impressed. I mean this guy called it out in the huddle, knew exactly what was going to happen and was able to find Dalton in the end zone and found a way to compete.”

It was largely a frustrating game, though, for the Texans and Stroud.

The Texans got into longer down-and-distance situations and converted just 4 of 13 third downs. They went 1 for 3 in the red zone. They were limited to just 313 yards of total offense.

The Texans squandered a 12-7 lead built by four field goals from kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn heading into the fourth quarter. The defense struggled, though, beyond containing Falcons star rookie running back Bijan Robinson. And the offense should have scored a lot more points, but failed to capitalize in the red zone on prime scoring opportunities.

“Third down wasn’t good enough, red zone wasn’t good enough,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “We needed to get points there and we didn’t. Credit to Atlanta; they have a really good defense and did a really good job of forcing us to kick field goals in those positions.

“The guys are disappointed. We felt this was a game we could’ve had. I told the guys, we had a lot of opportunities, a lot of chances for us to make plays. That wasn’t the case, but who is going to step up and make those plays in those opportune moments? We didn’t do that today.”

The football game was lost for multiple reasons. Stroud wasn’t one of the reasons why they fell short, though. There’s a growing confidence in the second overall pick and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist from Ohio State.

‘Always,” Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil said after returning from a knee injury that sidelined him the previous three games. “I’m not worried about 7 at all. Just give him some time, he’ll be good.’”

For historical recordkeeping, the throw that passed Prescott in the third quarter came in the third quarter when Stroud threw the football out of bounds when nothing broke open.

“C.J. continues to do a really good job of protecting the ball, protecting the team,” Ryans said. “C.J. continues to play well. We just have to continue to play well around him. Credit to him and the offense for when it was time to go and make a play, even though it wasn’t great throughout the game. We started a little slow there, but proud of C.J. and the way he drove the offense.”

The Texans didn’t reach the end zone until 1:49 remained in the game. That was too much time for the Falcons to have against a vulnerable defense.

This marked Stroud’s second consecutive loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium following his college football semifinal defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs during his final college season with the Buckeyes.

“I’ve been done bad in this stadium two times now,” Stroud said. “I don’t think it’s funny. We just have to go back to the drawing board and keep working.”

The third-down issues were extremely problematic for a young Texans team that is starting to experience some success with consecutive wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers only to fall short against the Falcons in a winnable football game.

The Texans were limited to 64 rushing yards as running back Dameon Pierce was held to 66 yards on 20 carries for an average of 3.3 yards per run.

“They were loading the box and making it really hard for us to run the ball,” Stroud said. “I feel like we still tried to withstand that and get positive runs, but it is hard when you live in third-and-long. I think today was probably our worst day in third down and that’s on me. I’ve got to take completions and be better on third down.”

And the Falcons cut off routes and did a nice job of shadowing the Texans’ wide receivers. Stroud was forced to check down more often than usual.

Texans first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s game plan didn’t work as planned and the Texans didn’t make enough adjustments to react to the Falcons’ defensive schemes.

What was the Falcons’ strategy? It was multi-faceted and cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and A.J. Terrell did a nice job in coverage, per Stroud.

“They were in a 6-1 frame with a crowded line scrimmage and the linebacker roaming around, shooting gaps,” Stroud said. “They were manning on my side, playing quarters with two high shells. So it’s hard to take shots in that look. I felt like our receivers did a great job still trying to get off press coverage. Okudah and A.J. Terrell are two great defensive backs, I think they are great tandem together. They’re in a quarters look, a lot of Cover-Two, not trying to let us take shots and not switching up on third down, playing like a robber.

“They dropped both safeties, ran somebody through the middle and I felt like I saw it well. Sometime ours plays don’t have the exact route that we would like. To win that coverage is tough. So it’s hard on me, it’s hard on Bobby to execute because you got to have man plays, man routes. And they play certain coverages for you to just take a checkdown. I feel like we did a good job of just not being dumb. Whenever we threw the ball deep, that’s a recipe to lose. We tried to just keep chopping wood. "

The lack of a consistent running game has been a recurring theme for the Texans. Pierce was a Pro Bowl alternate last season, but it’s been extremely tough sledding for him this season. He’s a marked man.

“I think we have to get it going,” Ryans said. “We’re going to keep running it. We’ve got to block it better. We’ve got to run it better. They made a couple of plays there at the end of the game, and we didn’t. So credit to those guys for stepping up and making the play when they had to.”

Stroud is off to a special start to his NFL career. He’s clearly the top quarterback in this rookie draft class. His name is in the record books in rarified air, including Tom Brady and other special quarterbacks.

“It’s cool, it’s special,” Stroud said. “Those guys are special football players, and I know my path might be different. I’ve talked to Tom. I’ve talked to multiple great quarterbacks. I appreciate the unity and the brotherhood that an NFL quarterback has, and I want to be great like they are. But I have my own path and my own way to do it, so I’m going to use those things that they taught me and explained to me for my game.”

With his passing lanes to his wide receivers largely restricted as Nico Collins finished with three receptions for 39 yards and Woods with three catches for 30 yards on nine targets as he dropped a few passes, Stroud adapted. He hit Schultz seven times for 65 yards and a score on 10 targets.

“Just poised, he makes smart decisions,” Schultz said. “And even the throwaways are smart decisions. He’s got a lot of poise for a young kid. I think he’s doing a great job. Obviously, none of us did enough to win the game.”

