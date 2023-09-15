Houston native Jarred Vanderbilt agrees to 4-year $48 million extension with the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) grabs a rebound against Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

LOS ANGELES – A Houston high school star and current Los Angeles Lakers player has just secured his biggest payday and four more years with the team.

League sources confirmed to KPRC 2 forward Jarred Vanderbilt has agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the Lakers.

The fourth year is a player option, sources confirmed.

The 24-year-old forward is coming off a career-high offensive season averaging 7.9 points per game between the Utah Jazz and Lakers. Vanderbilt, who went to L.A. in a mid-season trade, was a key defensive stalwart for the Lakers, being tasked with shutting down stars like Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry.

Vanderbilt is regularly in Houston, working with community initiatives through his Jarred Vanderbilt Foundation. Each year, Vanderbilt holds a free camp for kids and gives away hundreds of backpacks before the start of the school year.

