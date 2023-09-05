Astros place RHP Ryne Stanek on 15-day IL due to sprained ankle

Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek is carted off the field attended to by team medical staff, right, and an emergency responder, left, in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Stanek suffered a lower leg injury covering first on a Rangers' Leody Taveras single. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have placed right-handed pitcher Ryne Stanek on the 15-day injured list due to a knee sprain he sustained during Monday night’s game against the Texas Rangers.

Stanek, who has a 4.26 ERA, 6.1 IP and 0.95 WHIP in the last seven games, was closing out the ninth inning prior to the injury.

Today's Roster Moves:



🔸RHP Ryne Stanek (Right Ankle Sprain) has been placed on the 15-day IL

🔹LHP Parker Mushinski has been recalled from Triple A Sugar Land

🔸IF Rylan Bannon cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple A Sugar Land — Houston Astros (@astros) September 5, 2023

Stanek ran toward first base as first baseman Bryan Abreu caught a groundball, but later collapsed on the dirt, grabbing his ankle. He was later carted off the field.

As Stanek was placed on the IL on Tuesday, the Astros recalled LHP Parker Mushinski from Triple-A Sugar Land, replacing Stanek on the roster.

Mushinski, who was drafted to the team in 2017, has a 4.73 ERA with a .296 AVG. He made his Major League debut in April of 2022.