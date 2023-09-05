91º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Astros place RHP Ryne Stanek on 15-day IL due to sprained ankle

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Astros, Houston Astros, Sports, MLB, Baseball
Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek is carted off the field attended to by team medical staff, right, and an emergency responder, left, in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Stanek suffered a lower leg injury covering first on a Rangers' Leody Taveras single. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have placed right-handed pitcher Ryne Stanek on the 15-day injured list due to a knee sprain he sustained during Monday night’s game against the Texas Rangers.

Stanek, who has a 4.26 ERA, 6.1 IP and 0.95 WHIP in the last seven games, was closing out the ninth inning prior to the injury.

Stanek ran toward first base as first baseman Bryan Abreu caught a groundball, but later collapsed on the dirt, grabbing his ankle. He was later carted off the field.

As Stanek was placed on the IL on Tuesday, the Astros recalled LHP Parker Mushinski from Triple-A Sugar Land, replacing Stanek on the roster.

Mushinski, who was drafted to the team in 2017, has a 4.73 ERA with a .296 AVG. He made his Major League debut in April of 2022.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email