Texans sign running back Larry Rountree, waive offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland

(Marcio Jose Sanchez, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Los Angeles Chargers running back Larry Rountree III (35) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

HOUSTON – The Texans signed former Los Angeles Chargers running back Larry Rountree III and waived offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland.

Rountree, 24, has rushed for 87 career yards and one touchdown with career reception.

He was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection at Missouri, rushing for 972 yards as a senior and set the school record with 3,720 career rushing yards.

Rountree (5-foot-10, 210 pounds) is a former Chargers sixth-round draft pick.

Rountree was waived by the Chargers on Aug. 14.

The Texans were awarded offensive lineman Sutherland off waivers from the Washington Commanders.

Sutherland played collegiately at Texas A&M and went undrafted, signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, and has also played for the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Commanders.

Sutherland, 25, has played in six games with two career starts.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.