How Texans’ Tytus Howard is prepping for ‘big year,’ and why he believes he and Laremy Tunsil are ‘best tackle duo’

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 18: Tytus Howard #71 of the Houston Texans runs onto the field during introductions against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CYPRESS – Sliding his feet to his left to halt the charge of Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Max Scharping, Texans veteran right offensive tackle Tytus Howard stonewalled him with agile footwork while his former teammate hefted a weighted medicine ball during a training session this week.

Howard then redirected his energy to his right and delivered a powerful two-handed punch to the shoulder pads of former NFL offensive lineman Mike Wahle, his private coach who played in the league for a decade. Working at his craft with Wahle alongside fellow offensive linemen like Scharping, Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark and Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum at Ollin Athletics and Sports Medicine, Howard is determined to keep improving and hone his blocking technique to prepare for his fifth NFL season.

At 6-foot-5, 322 pounds, the 27-year-old former first-round draft pick from Alabama State has size, strength, athleticism and a gritty mentality working in his favor. As he readies for a pivotal season, Howard is in the lab building on the nuances of his game.

“It’s good, man,” Howard told KPRC 2 after an intense workout. “I’m getting ready for training camp. Big year, know what I’m saying. I try to improve every year and be the best I can be. I consider myself one of the best at my position, so I got to go out this year and perform at the highest level. We just put in those daily deposits and get ready for training camp.”

#Texans right tackle Tytus Howard @tyhoward71 focused on improvement 'big year' and how he believes he and Laremy Tunsil @KingTunsil78 are 'best tackle duo in the league' @MikeWahle68 @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/x87FW7rJ9p — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 19, 2023

Whether it’s run-blocking segments or pass-protection work, Howard’s workouts with Wahle cover every aspect of offensive line play. On this day, Wahle varies the angles and pass-rushing techniques to simulate what happens in an actual game where Howard will be tasked with stopping a beefy interior defensive lineman before fanning out to slow down an elite pass rusher with speed, quickness and moves in his toolbox.

“You’re not always going to get a straight-on rush every time,” Howard said. “We’re just mixing it in and trying to get some good work in.”

Wahle instructs the linemen to not hold back, and they don’t. Much lighter than his playing days of 6-foot-6, 304 pounds, Wahle is a fit 46-year-old who played for the Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks and was selected to one Pro Bowl and was named an All-Pro selection once.

“My neck should be rocking back every time,” Wahle said.

Every time Howard connects with Wahle’s pads, the impact and smack reverberates across the artificial turf behind the training facility. Wahle has also worked with Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, the highest-paid offensive lineman in the game again after signing a three-year, $75 million contract extension this offseason.

“You’re not going to be going against air,” Howard said. “You want to feel some real punches because that’s the game. It helps me get better every year. When we first got started, I tuned in on some of the sessions with him and LT. I’m just trying to better myself.”

As bookend tackles, Tunsil and Howard, both former first-round draft picks, are a formidable combination.

However, they haven’t been recognized as one of the top tandems in the league by multiple analytics sites.

Tunsil was the highest-graded pass protector in the NFL last season, allowing just one sack.

Back at his natural right tackle position, Howard played 997 snaps last season, including 916 at right tackle, and allowed just three sacks and five quarterback hits with nine penalties with 38 pressures yielded.

“We’re one of the best tandems in football, if not the best tandem in the NFL,” Tunsil said during his first annual youth football camp Saturday. “I say that wholeheartedly.”

In Howard’s opinion, the Texans’ substandard record over the past three seasons is impacting how he and Tunsil are regarded by analysts. The Texans went 3-13-1 last season under coach Lovie Smith and have a combined record of 11-38-1 over the past three seasons. Tunsil and Howard use the perceived disrespect as motivational fuel.

“Yeah, it’s motivating,” Howard said .”I think they just look over us because of how we perform as a team over the last couple of years. If you look at statistics, me and LT are the best tackle duo in the league. Just look at it. But we’re just going to take it with a grain of salt and put our work in and just continue to get better. We should be able to set the standard for the offensive line this year, perform highly and help our team win. You get what you put in. If you put in the work every day, the outcome it’s going to be good. I’m just trying to do the best thing I can do to set myself up for a successful future with my team also.”

How Howard performed last season reinforced his status as one of the top right tackles in the NFL and set the stage for a potential long-term financial commitment from the AFC South franchise. One year after securing Howard’s services for the 2023 season with a $13.2 million fifth-year club option, the Texans could reward the former first-round draft pick from Alabama State and make him one of the highest-paid offensive tackles in the game.

The Texans have already made significant investments in the offensive line this offseason, most notably with Tunsil’s blockbuster contract. Texans general manager Nick Caserio traded for right offensive guard Shaq Mason and signed him to a three-year, $36 million contract extension. And they drafted Penn State center-guard Juice Scruggs in the second round one year after selecting left guard Kenyon Green in the first round out of Texas A&M.

And, now, Howard is expected to be the next man up as a strong candidate as a priority for an extension, according to league sources.

Like all contract talks, it will ultimately come down to price and structure as the market for elite right tackles continues to rise.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80 million contract this offseason that includes $60 million guaranteed with an $18.9 million signing bonus. Taylor allowed five sacks and had seven penalties with 16 pressures allowed last season and now makes $20 million annually.

The Denver Broncos paid former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle, Mike McGlinchey, a lot, too, giving him a five-year, $87.5 million deal that includes a $17.5 million signing bonus, $52.5 million guaranteed, and an annual average of $17.5 million. He allowed six sacks and had 10 penalties last season.

The highest-paid offensive tackles in the game, based on average per year, are the Philadelphia Eagles Lane Johnson ($20.187 million), Taylor ($20 million), the New Orleans Saints Ryan Ramczyk ($19.2 million), the Minnesota Vikings’ Brian O’Neill ($18.5 million), McGlinchey ($17.5 million), the Indianapolis Colts’ Braden Smith ($17.5 million) and the Carolina Panthers Taylor Moton ($17 million).

Whether Howard is ultimately rewarded by the Texans or he cashes in as a free agent, he isn’t worried about his future. He’s focused on football. The business, he believes, will take care of itself.

“Yes sir, because at the end of the day, if I do what I’m supposed to do and perform at the highest level, then you know the money is going to come,” Howard said. “I don’t stress too much about it because I know if I continue to do what I’ve been doing, I’ve been getting better every year, then it’s going to come. I’m patient. I’m going to keep on bettering myself every day.”

Ideally, though, Howard plans on remaining in a Texans uniform and continuing what began in Houston in 2019 when former general manager Brian Gaine drafted him.

“Yes sir, it started here,” Howard said. “I plan on being here for a long time.”

As a father and husband, the offseason is precious to Howard. That included some family trips with his wife and children, his mother and his grandmother.

Securing the future of his family is at the heart of the grueling work Howard puts in. It’s about much more than himself.

“It’s the best because that’s what I do this for,” Howard said. “I do this for my family. I do it for myself because I love the game. I want to set my kids up and my wife up for the future so we can live a comfortable life and build generational wealth. That’s why I give my all when I’m out on the field to be the best I can be because I want to set myself up for the future after football. Football doesn’t last forever.”

A former high school quarterback and walk-on who gained 100 pounds to emerge as an NFL draft prospect and Senior Bowl all-star game standout, Howard is a former all-rookie selection. While he has established himself in the NFL, the Texans haven’t gotten the results they’ve hoped for.

A rebuilding franchise has gotten a definite boost with the arrival of new coach DeMeco Ryans, a former Texans Pro Bowl linebacker who was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year last season with the San Francisco 49ers as the architect of their top-ranked defense.

With his relatable personality and high energy, Ryans has galvanized the organization and a city eager for a winning football team again.

“Oh man, the energy around the building has been amazing,” Howard said. “DeMeco knows what it takes to be a good team. He was with the 49ers, they have a successful franchise. What he’s doing in the building has been good. He brings a lot of energy.

“All the guys have bought in. We want to play for him. We want to do the best we can do for him to win. I think it’s going to be some good stuff this year. Y’all just got to tune in and be patient and let us get better as a team. We have a young team. We’re going to surprise everyone.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com