Jack M. Rains, founding chairman of Harris County Houston Sports Authority Board, dies

HOUSTON – Harris County - Houston Sports Authority (HCHSA) and the organization’s Board of Directors announced the passing of the board’s founding chairman Jack M. Rains Thursday.

From 1997 to 1999, Rains served on the HCHSA board as the founding chair, according to a news release.

“During his time, Jack was instrumental in establishing and supporting the mission and vision of the HCHSA through his hard work, dedication, guidance, and knowledge,” the release said.

“We are deeply saddened by Jack’s passing,” said J. Kent Friedman, HCHSA Chairman of the Board. “Jack was a driving force in helping Houston bring an NFL team back to the region by supporting the construction of not only a football stadium but an NBA and MLB stadium as well. Along with his work within the city, county, and state, Jack was a friend to many and will be dearly missed.”

Along with his work at the HCHSA, the organization said Rains was an active civic leader in city, state, and national politics and public service for decades, which was also highlighted by his appointment as the Secretary of State of Texas.

“On behalf of the entire Harris County - Houston Sports Authority organization, past and present, our thoughts and prayers go out to Jack’s family, his friends, and the many colleagues he impacted throughout his life. He will be greatly missed,” Janis Burke, CEO of the HCHSA, added.

Visitation will take place on Friday, July 14 at Geo Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Dr. The time for the visitation is still to be determined, the release said. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 at St. John the Devine, 2450 River Oaks Blvd.