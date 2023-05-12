Texans: Rookies, numbers and thoughts on those numbers

KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 27: CJ Stroud poses after being selected second overall pick by the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Hey guys, it’s Ari Alexander checking in with the recently-exciting Houston Texans, who are getting ready for rookie mini camp this upcoming weekend. Perhaps the most important thing going - at least from a marketing standpoint - is the rookies’ numbers, and we now have them.

NUMBERS ON THE BOARD

The numbers are here, so here’s some ratings because it’s May and there’s nothing else to do.

This is the moment you've all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/iN5uDKtVmp — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 11, 2023

C.J. Stroud - 7 - Rating 10/10 - This is his number. he gets his number.

Will Anderson - 51 - Rating 4/10 - Boooooo. We know Will Anderson can’t wear 31, because Dameon Pierce isn’t giving it up, but his high school number 28 would have been awesome. I love non-traditional numbers (shoutout Tennessee WR Peerless Price wearing 37).

Juice Scruggs - 70 - Rating 8/10 - He’s an offensive lineman. I have no strong feelings about offensive lineman numbers.

Tank Dell - 13 - Rating 5/10 - ??? Tank Dell wore 22 in high school and JUCO, and #1 at Houston. 22 (Mike Boone) or 11 (Cameron Johnston) should have been the play here. He takes over Brandin Cooks’ number.

Dylan Horton - 92 - Rating 8/10 - No strong feelings about this.

Henry To’o To’o - 39 - Rating 7/10 - It’s fine.

Jarrett Patterson - 68 - Rating 8/10 - see Juice Scruggs.

Xavier Hutchinson -19 - Rating 6/10 - No. 4 in High School, No. 4 at Blinn, No. 8 at Iowa State. Where is 19 coming from? 44 would have been lit.

Brandon Hill - 36 - Rating 7/10 - Taking over Jonathan Owens’ number, as we lose a friend of the program on the Texans.

TEXANS MINI CAMP SCHEDULE

Friday: The Texans practice in the morning, and we’ll hear from DeMeco Ryans.

Saturday: The Texans practice in the morning and we’ll hear from Will Anderson and Juice Scruggs.

WHAT’S NEXT

Tonight’s NFL Schedule release sets the Texans and the NFL’s schedule.