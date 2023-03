Aldine MacArthur head baseball coach Ernest Gonzales picked up his 400th win last Friday vs. Cy Park in a 1-0 win. Gonzales has been the head coach at MacArthur for 31 years and has coached for 43 years overall.

Aldine MacArthur head baseball coach Ernest Gonzales picked up his 400th win last Friday vs. Cy Park in a 1-0 win. Gonzales has been the head coach at MacArthur for 31 years and has coached for 43 years overall.

“I wasn’t thinking about the 400,” said Gonzales. “I just wanted that 1-0 win.” Gonzales downplayed the achievement but was glad that his family was in attendance to see him get the milestone win.