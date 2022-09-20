Source: Texans work out two offensive linemen

(Matt Patterson, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Houston Texans logo can be seen in the sun at midfield at NRG Stadium in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – The Texans worked out two free agent offensive lineman, according to a league source.

They auditioned offensive guards Keaton Sutherland and Parker Ferguson and had offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. visit. Wheatley is signing with the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad, per a source, and did not work out for the Texans.

Both Sutherland and Ferguson worked out for the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Sutherland is a former Cincinnati Bengals undrafted free agent from Texas A&M. He has also played for the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers, playing in six career games with two starts.

Ferguson went undrafted out of Army and signed with the New York Jets. He was released in August. He was a three-year starter at Army.

Wheatley is the son of former NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley, the Denver Broncos’ running backs coach.

He played in The Spring League and has previous stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears after playing at Michigan and Stony Brook.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC and click2houston.com