Ryan Cochran-Siegle wins super-G silver 50 years after mother's gold

Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States celebrates after his run in the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Fifty years later, the name “Cochran” is back on the podium at the Winter Olympics.

U.S. Alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle captured an unlikely silver medal in the men’s super-G Tuesday morning in Yanqing, furthering a family ski racing legacy that first began with mother Barbara Ann Cochran’s slalom gold medal at the 1972 Sapporo Winter Olympics.

Cochran-Siegle, the 14th man down the Rock speed course, skied a controlled and deceptively fast run that came within four hundredths of Austrian Matthias Mayer’s gold medal-winning time of 1:19.94.

The 29-year-old Vermonter, who works on his family’s maple syrup farm during the summer, became the first American man to win an Olympic medal in Alpine skiing since the Sochi 2014 Olympics. U.S. skiers have now won silver in the men’s super-G in three of the past four Winter Games, after Bode Miller did so in Vancouver 2010, followed by Andrew Weibrecht four years later in Sochi.

Mayer, meanwhile, became just the third man ever to repeat as Olympic champion in any Alpine skiing discipline. He also took bronze in the men’s downhill 24 hours earlier.

Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the world’s top-ranked skier in both speed disciplines entering the Winter Games, earned his first career Olympic medal, a bronze.