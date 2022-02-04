Scope out the Olympic snowboard slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park

The first three sections of the Olympic slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park.

Olympic slopestyle snowboarders and freeskiers will throw down their best tricks starting Feb. 5 at Genting Snow Park. Athletes will be scored based on amplitude, difficulty, variety, execution, and progression in six sections. The three jib sections at the top are where athletes can earn more technical points, while the three jump sections at the bottom are where more amplitude and progression points can be scored. Each jib section is lined with a snow wall designed to look like the Great Wall of China that helps protect athletes from the wind.

The Olympic slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park features six sections: three jib sections and three jumps.

FIS/Schneestern

Section 1: Jibs

The first jib section of the Olympic slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park.

FIS/Schneestern

Features are numbered from right to left.

Rainbow to Down - Industry: A downwards bow rail.

Tank: A straight rail hanging off a ledge.

Flat Rail: A flat rail with no kinks or angles.

Down-Flat-Down Rail: A rail that flows downwards, straightens out, then flows down again.

Transfer Mailbox: One rail on top of a ledge with two downward rails below the ledge. The mailbox portion refers to the thick rounded border that covers all edges of the rail.

Ad

Section 2: Jibs

The second jib section of the Olympic slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park.

FIS/Schneestern

Features are numbered from right to left.

Great Wall of China - Watch Tower: A curved rail sits upon the roof of the tower.

Down Mailbox: A downwards rail.

Flat-Down Rail: A long rail that starts flat before angling downwards.

Down-Flat-Down Mailbox: A rail that first runs straight, then downwards, then straight and down again. Two-time snowboard slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson performed a boardslide to fakie on this rail at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Section 3: Jibs

The third jib section of the Olympic slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park.

FIS/Schneestern

Features are numbered from right to left.

Ad

Gap to Flat Rail: The railess gap between the ramp and landing.

Roller Jump: A rounded rail parallel to the snow.

Cannon Industry: A rounded rail angled upwards off the ramp.

Section 4: Jump 1

The fourth section and first jump of the Olympic slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park.

FIS-Schneestern

Skew Jumps: Twin curved angle jumps. Athletes may hit either kicker. Red Gerard, defending gold medalist in snowboard slopestyle, stomped a switch backside 1260 off this feature during his winning run at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Section 5: Jump 2

The fifth section and second jump of the Olympic slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park.

FIS/Schneestern

Roller to Knuckle: The center ramp that leads to the top of the jump.

Transfer Jumps: The two side jumps where athletes can jump diagonally onto the main kicker.

Quarterpipe Jumps: Twin quarterpipes that athletes can use in lieu of the center jump.

Ad

Section 6: Jump 3

The sixth section and third jump of the Olympic slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park.

FIS/Schneestern

Big Air: The largest kicker. Athletes are expected to go big or go home for this jump. 2018 ski slopestyle gold medalist Oystein Braaten hit a switch left side double cork 1440 double grab on this jump in PyeongChang.

Find out how Anderson decides to hit the course when the women's snowboard slopestyle qualifiers begin at 9:45 p.m. EST on Friday. Watch on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App.

SEE MORE: How to watch Snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock