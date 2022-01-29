How to watch Maame Biney at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Get ready to watch Maame Biney compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics with broadcast and streaming info for all of her events.

An electrifying skater with an infectious smile, Maame Biney is eyeing a breakout Winter Games after gaining fans as a charismatic 18-year-old in PyeongChang when she became the first Black woman to compete on a U.S. Olympic short track team.

She’s become versatile over multiple distances in recent years, but remains strongest in the fastest short track event, the 500m. Biney, originally born in Ghana, will look to channel fearsome alter ego “Anna Digger” when she takes the ice in February.

SEE MORE: Meet the Athletes: Maame Biney

Biney will see her first action on February 5, the day after the Opening Ceremony, in the preliminary heats of the women’s 500m. Should she progress through the rounds in each of her events, she could find herself in action during five of the six days of short track at the Winter Olympics.

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for all of Biney’s events. You can also see a full short track streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.