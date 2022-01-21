🔒 Insiders: Enter to win free tickets to upcoming Houston Rockets games at the Toyota Center

Rockets fans, here’s your chance to watch our Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center for free. The Rockets have given us tickets to FOUR upcoming games to give away to Insiders!

Two Insiders will win in each round -- receiving two lower-level tickets each. That’s a $150 value per prize and eight winners total! You’ll see the games and entry periods below along with the entry form. You can enter once per day and must enter at least once during a round to be eligible for that game’s ticket drawing. Good luck!

🏀 ROUND ONE

GAME: Rockets v. Spurs – Tuesday, Jan. 25 @ 7 p.m. - Toyota Center

ENTRY PERIOD BEGINS: 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 21 FIRST ROUND ENDS: 11:59 a.m. on Jan. 24

🏀 ROUND TWO

GAME: Rockets v. Trail Blazers – Friday, Jan. 28 @ 7 p.m. - Toyota Center

ENTRY PERIOD BEGINS: 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 24 SECOND ROUND ENDS: 11:59 a.m. on Jan. 26

Ad

🏀 ROUND THREE

GAME: Rockets v. Cavaliers – Wednesday, Feb. 2 @ 7 p.m. - Toyota Center

ENTRY PERIOD BEGINS: 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 26 THIRD ROUND ENDS: 11:59 a.m. on Jan. 31

🏀 ROUND FOUR

GAME: Rockets v. Pelicans – Sunday, Feb. 6 @ 6 p.m. - Toyota Center

ENTRY PERIOD BEGINS: 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 31 FOURTH ROUND ENDS: 11:59 a.m. on Feb. 4

ENTER HERE

Don’t want to wait to see if you’ve won? You can buy game tickets here.

Can’t see the entry form? Click here.

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES: Houston Rockets ticket giveaway