Washington fires coach Jimmy Lake after less than 2 seasons

FILE - Washington head coach Jimmy Lake yells toward the field in the first half of an NCAA college football game against California, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Seattle. Washington on Monday, Nov. 8 suspended head coach Jimmy Lake for one game without pay following a sideline incident during the Huskies' game against Oregon. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SEATTLE – Washington fired head coach Jimmy Lake on Sunday, less than two years after he was chosen to succeed Chris Petersen.

Lake’s firing concluded a stunningly fast fall with a team that began the season ranked in The AP Top 25 and stumbled through embarrassing losses that raised discontent in the fan base.

Athletic director Jen Cohen said the school will honor the terms of Lake's contract, which puts Washington on the hook for about $9 million dollars.

“No one wanted Jimmy to succeed more than I when I hired him in 2019, but ultimately, this change is necessary for a variety of reasons, both on the field and off,” Cohen said in a statement. “I am grateful for Jimmy’s service to Washington, and we wish him the very best of luck moving forward.”

Lake was suspended without pay for Saturday’s 35-30 loss to Arizona State after a sideline incident the previous week against Oregon, when Lake swatted at and then shoved one of his players. The incident only added to the heat on Lake and the suspension seemed a precursor to an eventual separation.

Including Saturday's game, the Huskies went 7-6 under Lake.

Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as interim coach the remaining two games, including the Apple Cup rivalry against Washington State.

The Cougars are also being led by an interim coach after letting go of Nick Rolovich for failing to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Washington went 3-1 during a truncated 2020 season that was cut short after a COVID-19 outbreak within the program caused the Huskies to cancel their game against Oregon, miss out on a spot in the Pac-12 championship game and decline a bowl invitation.

Washington entered this season with high expectations and was ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll. But the Huskies were beaten at home by FCS powerhouse Montana 13-7 to open the season and suffered a 31-10 beating at Michigan in Week 2.

The two losses created a hole that Lake could not climb out of and growing weight of fan anger with each passing week, even when the Huskies won.

The final straw was Washington’s 26-16 loss to No. 5 Oregon on Nov. 6 night where Lake had a sideline incident with one of his players. Lake swatted his right arm toward Ruperake Fuavai during a brief skirmish on the Washington sideline and then shoved his player as he walked away. Fuavai appeared to be exchanging words with Oregon’s Jaylon Redd.

The sideline moment led to his suspension, but it was also another misstep on a growing list that included Lake starting a rivalry week by taking a shot at the academics of Oregon while talking about recruiting.

