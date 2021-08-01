Bregman plays with college teammate during rehab stint in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Rehab stints are no fun for star major league players like Alex Bregman, but this one has been made a little easier by the presence of a friend.

Bregman played at LSU from 2013-15, overlapping with current Sugar Land Skeeters catcher Michael Papierski during his freshman season in 2015.

At the time, Bregman was the team’s rising junior star shortstop, but took a liking to Papierski. The two were roommates during Papierski’s freshman season.

“He was a great roommate,” said Papierski. “He would do anything for anybody.”

Bregman was a little more modest when it came to his role in the household.

“I was the messy roommate,” said Bregman. “He was the clean roommate.”

The Skeeters mix up positions of most players, with Papierski playing first base along with his regular catcher. On Friday, Bregman played third base and threw to his former teammate.

“It was pretty cool,” said Bregman.

Bregman says he’ll be in Sugar Land at least through Tuesday. He took a planned day off Saturday, but hit in the cage pre-game. Bregman is expected to play all nine innings in his upcoming games.