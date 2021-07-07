Simone Biles featured in new United campaign ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles stars in United's "Time to Let Yourself Fly" campaign ahead of Tokyo Olympics.

United Airlines has recruited Spring native Simone Biles to star in its “Time to Let Yourself Fly” campaign ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

As the official airline sponsor of Team USA, United’s new ad aims to highlight the team’s return to the Games and honors the feeling many Americans have as they consider returning to travel, according to a news release.

“The upcoming Olympic and Paralympic games mark the 40th year we’ve supported Team USA on their journey from practice to the podium,” said Janet Lamkin, senior vice president of market and community innovation at United. “Like the athletes we’ve flown over the years to compete on a global stage, United is an airline committed to doing the hard work to be the best and engage deeply in the communities we serve.”

United premiered its video on Wednesday (July 7), featuring five selected athletes, including Biles, for their shared values of ambition, excellence, diversity and unity on a global stage.

Watch the video below: